Dostal will get the starting nod in Edmonton on Sunday.

Dostal will make his first appearance since coughing up eight goals on 38 shots against the Avalanche on Nov. 15. He's taken a loss in his last two games, yielding 13 goals on 73 shots during that span. Despite his 5-3-0 record, the 23-year-old is sporting an unsightly .893 save percentage and 3.77 GAA through eight outings.