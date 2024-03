Dostal will patrol the crease at home versus Chicago on Thursday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Dostal is winless in four straight, registering a 0-3-0 record to go with a 4.21 GAA and .841 save percentage. The 23-year-old netminder continues to see the majority of the workload as the team tries to figure out what it has in Dostal. Having said that, veteran John Gibson won't just give the crease up without a fight.