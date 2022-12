Dostal will defend the road goal Saturday against Edmonton, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Dostal is coming off a 23-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 win over Montreal. He has a 1-1-0 record with the Ducks this season, having allowed 10 goals on 78 shots through three games played. Edmonton is tied for fourth in the NHL with 3.61 goals per contest.