Dostal will draw the home start in Tuesday's clash against the Canucks, per Derek Lee.

Dostal will look to keep momentum on his side Tuesday after getting back in the win column against the Flyers on Saturday. Across eight outings this season, the 26-year-old backstop has a 4-4-0 record, a 3.28 GAA and an .880 save percentage. While Ville Husso has started to cut into Dostal's workload, the latter remains the top option between the pipes given his 30-plus win upside. He'll be a solid No. 2 goalie option for Tuesday's battle against the Canucks, who rank 21st in the NHL with 2.85 goals per game.