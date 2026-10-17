Dostal surrendered four goals on 22 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Dostal took his third loss of the year and his second in as many games. His performance has been all over the place so far, as evidenced by a 3.17 GAA and an .882 save percentage through six outings. He's not yet in danger of losing the No. 1 job for the Ducks, but he'll need to get himself on track on the road. The Ducks begin their road trip out east with a back-to-back, visiting the Rangers on Monday and the Islanders on Tuesday. Expect Dostal and Ville Husso to split those contests.