Dostal stopped 31 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

After a scoreless first period, the Ducks grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second, only to see it evaporate in the third as the home side came storming back. Dostal kept Florida from finding the winner, though, and he was the sharper netminder in the shootout. The 25-year-old has had a solid start to his first season as the unquestioned No. 1 for Anaheim, going 3-3-1 with a 2.84 GAA and a .906 save percentage over seven outings.