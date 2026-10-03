Dostal stopped 27 of 30 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Dostal kept Vegas off the board for two periods, but last year's runners-up didn't go down without a fight, scoring thrice in the third. That's likely a product of a very young blue line, and more generally an inexperienced roster. Dostal is capable of handling a starter's workload, and it'll be up to him to provide a calming presence in goal to build his defense's confidence. The Ducks' next game is Sunday at home versus the Panthers, which will provide another tough test early in the campaign.

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