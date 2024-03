Dostal stopped 29 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Dostal gave up an early goal on a tipped shot, but he was dialed in the rest of the way. This was his third straight start, and he's won two of them while giving up a total of six goals on 116 shots in that span. It's a good stretch in an otherwise unimpressive season for the 23-year-old goalie, who is now 10-16-1 with a 3.51 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 30 games. The Ducks' next game is Friday versus the Stars.