Dostal allowed three goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights pushed hard in the third period, but Dostal was up to the task to preserve the Ducks' lead. He's won seven of his last eight outings, and this was just the third time in that span where he's allowed three goals. The 25-year-old netminder is now 20-13-2 with a 2.95 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 37 appearances this season. The Ducks play once more before the Olympic break, as they host the Kraken on Tuesday.