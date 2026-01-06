Dostal will guard the road goal versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal will unsurprisingly get the start after Petr Mrazek (undisclosed) was injured Monday against the Capitals. The 25-year-old Dostal stopped all three shots he faced after entering Monday's game, but he has lost his last four decisions (0-3-1) while allowing a total of 21 goals on 125 shots (.832 save percentage) over his last six appearances. Dostal will need to do a lot better to help the Ducks get out of their skid, though Ville Husso has done a fine job when called upon.