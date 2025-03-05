Dostal will protect the road goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday.

Dostal will draw a challenging matchup in the first half of a back-to-back, indicating John Gibson is likely to start Wednesday versus the Canucks. Dostal is 3-1-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .921 save percentage over his last five appearances. Even with reliable numbers like those, he will have his hands full with the Oilers' offense. He has gone 1-1-0 in two games against the Oilers this season, allowing three goals in each of those outings -- the loss came in a Jan. 3 game in Edmonton.