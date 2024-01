Dostal will guard the goal versus the Predators on Tuesday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Dostal will start a second straight game, but John Gibson (illness) has recovered enough to serve as backup. Dostal has lost four straight outings, but he's given up no more than three goals in any of his last five games. The 23-year-old will face a Nashville team with 18 goals scored over the last six games.