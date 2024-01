Dostal will get the starting nod at home versus Toronto on Wednesday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Dostal has managed just one victory in his last nine outings, posting a 1-7-0 record and 4.29 GAA. Still, John Gibson hasn't performed significantly better, especially in his last outing when he gave up seven goals on 39 shots. As such, Dostal could see additional opportunities down the stretch.