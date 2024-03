Dostal will guard the road crease Sunday against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

It'll be Dostal's third start in Anaheim's last five games. He was sharp in his last outing, stopping 29 of 31 shots in a shutout loss to the Wild. Overall, the 23-year-old netminder is 10-18-1 with a .900 save percentage and 3.57 GAA this year. He'll face a hot Blues team that's won their last three contests.