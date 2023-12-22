Dostal stopped 41 of 43 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Flames. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Dostal received no help from his offense or defense in this one -- the 43 shots he faced represented a season high. The 23-year-old netminder has won just one of his last six outings. He's at a 6-7-0 record with a 3.70 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. Dostal will likely settle back into a backup role soon -- expect John Gibson between the pipes Saturday versus the Kraken.