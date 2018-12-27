Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Leads Czechs to win in WJC opener
Dostal stopped 26 of 27 shots to help lead the Czech Republic to a 2-1 win over Switzerland at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday.
A surprise starter to many, Dostal showed extremely well in the tournament's opening contest. He was especially strong in the second period, when he made 13 stops. A third-round selection of Anaheim in 2018, Dostal plays in the second tier of the Czech league. The 18-year-old has loads of ability is expected to remain in Europe for at least another season or two. Dostal figures to battle Islanders prospect Jakub Skarek for playing time the remainder of the tournament.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...