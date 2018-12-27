Dostal stopped 26 of 27 shots to help lead the Czech Republic to a 2-1 win over Switzerland at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday.

A surprise starter to many, Dostal showed extremely well in the tournament's opening contest. He was especially strong in the second period, when he made 13 stops. A third-round selection of Anaheim in 2018, Dostal plays in the second tier of the Czech league. The 18-year-old has loads of ability is expected to remain in Europe for at least another season or two. Dostal figures to battle Islanders prospect Jakub Skarek for playing time the remainder of the tournament.