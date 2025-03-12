Dostal stopped 36 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Dostal was pelted with pucks and didn't hold up very well against the NHL's top offense. He allowed three goals in the third period as the Capitals pulled away with a win despite the Ducks' strong scoring Tuesday. Dostal dropped to 19-17-5 with a 3.04 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 41 appearances. He may have to wait for his second attempt at reaching the 20-win mark, as the Ducks are back in action at Utah on Wednesday before hosting the Predators on Friday, which will likely be Dostal's next start.