Dostal surrendered eight goals on 38 shots in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Handling the second half of a back-to-back, Dostal and the Ducks as a whole collapsed in the third period. Dostal was left in the full game to avoid taxing John Gibson even when it got out of hand. With 13 goals allowed over his last two games, Dostal is giving back all of the gains he made in October. He's now at a 5-3-0 record with a 3.78 GAA and an .893 save percentage through eight appearances. Expect Gibson to get the start Friday versus the Panthers.