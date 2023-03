Dostal stopped 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Dostal put in a good effort, but he was beat 20 seconds into overtime on J.T. Miller's second goal of the game. The overtime loss dropped Dostal to 1-2-1 since he joined the Ducks in mid-February due to Anthony Stolarz's lower-body injury. Dostal is at 3-5-2 with a 3.90 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 11 contests overall. John Gibson will likely be back between the pipes for Friday's game in Calgary.