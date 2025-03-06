Dostal allowed a goal on 15 shots in relief of John Gibson (lower body) in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Dostal was pressed into action after Gibson was hurt on a collision in the crease in the second period. While Dostal allowed just one goal, it was the decisive tally of the contest, scored by Carson Soucy. Dostal is now 4-2-1 with 15 goals allowed on 201 shots (.925 save percentage) over his last seven appearances. For the season, he's at an 18-14-5 record with a 2.87 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 38 games. If Gibson misses any length of time, Dostal is more than capable of filling in as the primary starter, while Ville Husso or Oscar Dansk are candidates to be called up from AHL San Diego to fill the backup role. The Ducks' next game is Friday at home versus the Blues.