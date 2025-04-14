Dostal stopped 20 of 23 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Avalanche deployed a preseason-esque lineup, and Dostal shut them out for 50 minutes. They went on to score three times in a span of 7:46 against Dostal before icing it with an empty-netter. There have been some setbacks for the Ducks this year, but that's a tough loss to swallow, given the circumstances. Dostal has lost three of his last four games while allowing 17 goals in that span. He's now at a 23-23-6 record with a 3.11 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 53 outings. The Ducks conclude their season with a road back-to-back, with visits to the Wild on Tuesday and the Jets on Wednesday. If John Gibson (lower body) doesn't travel, Dostal and Ville Husso will likely split those starts.