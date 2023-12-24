Dostal stopped 19 of 22 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Dostal made his third straight start, but he took his second loss in a row. The Kraken didn't put up a lot of shots, but they put two pucks past him in the first period and added another goal in the third. Dostal is down to 6-8-0 with a 3.65 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. It wouldn't be surprising to see Dostal and John Gibson alternate starts after the holiday break, as neither of them has played with any consistency when given the chance to be the primary starter.