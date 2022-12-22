Dostal stopped 38 of 41 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Dostal has faced 40-plus shots in three straight outings, including both halves of a back-to-back that concluded Wednesday. While he's held his own and posted strong save percentages, the high volume of shots he's faced continues to see goals get through. He's now 2-3-0 with a 3.66 GAA and a .904 save percentage through six appearances this season. Dostal's recent usage suggests he's the main man in net for Anaheim until one of John Gibson (lower body) or Anthony Stolarz (lower body) returns. The Ducks host the Flames on Friday.