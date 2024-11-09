Dostal stopped 26 of 31 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Dostal's picked a poor time to slip up -- he's lost four straight outings (0-3-1) with 16 goals allowed in that span. The 24-year-old is now at a 4-5-2 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 11 starts. John Gibson was removed from injured reserve to serve as backup Friday, and it may not be long before the veteran gets a start given Dostal's recent struggles. The Ducks are also carrying James Reimer on the roster for now and may move forward with three goalies since they have no concerns for cap space.