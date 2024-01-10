Dostal stopped 39 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Nashville.

After blanking Nashville through the first two periods, Dostal surrendered three goals in the final frame, including a pair in the last three minutes, though he'd ultimately hang on for the 5-3 win. It's the first victory since Dec. 18 for the 23-year-old netminder despite posting a .933 save percentage in his previous four outings. Overall, Dostal is 7-9-1 with a .903 save percentage and 3.47 GAA while splitting goaltending duties with John Gibson this season.