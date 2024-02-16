Dostal stopped 18 of 19 shots in relief of John Gibson (upper body) in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

The Senators pressed in the final frame, but Dostal was able to limit the damage to a Claude Giroux tally. With Gibson day-to-day again, Dostal may be in line for an increased workload. Dostal has one win in his last five appearances with 14 goals allowed over that span. The 23-year-old is at 8-13-1 with a 3.60 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 25 appearances this season. The Ducks' next game is Saturday in Toronto.