Dostal (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Anaheim recalled Vyacheslav Buteyets from AHL San Diego in a corresponding move. Buteyets will probably serve as Ville Husso's backup in Monday's road game against St. Louis after Petr Mrazek (undisclosed) sustained an injury in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Chicago. Dostal will miss his fourth straight game against the Blues on Monday and could be out until approximately mid-December. However, it remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup.