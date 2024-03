Dostal allowed two goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Wild.

Dostal didn't get any help Thursday, as the Ducks' offense was held to two or fewer goals for the sixth game in a row. He's appeared in five of those contests, going 1-3-0 with 12 goals allowed. The 23-year-old is down to 10-18-1 with a 3.56 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 33 outings. Dostal has started to alternate starts with John Gibson, who will likely be between the pipes Friday in Winnipeg.