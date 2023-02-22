Dostal allowed six goals on 44 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Lightning.

Dostal drew a tough assignment on the second half of a back-to-back, and it resulted in his second loss in as many appearances since his Feb. 11 call-up. The 22-year-old performed well in earlier stints with the big club, but he's given up 13 goals on 88 shots across his last two outings. He's now at 2-5-1 with a 4.23 GAA and an .895 save percentage -- those numbers are in line with what John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz (lower body) have posted behind one of the league's worst defenses. The Ducks' road trip continues Thursday against the Capitals.