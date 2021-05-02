site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Ducks' Lukas Dostal: On taxi squad again
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dostal was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Dostal is unlikely to play at the NHL level when the Ducks already have three healthy goalies on their roster.
