Dostal will miss Wednesday's matchup with Vancouver due to an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Dostal has featured in 17 of the Ducks' 22 games this year, but will now have to sit out for at least one outing. In those appearances, the young backstop is 11-5-1 with a .904 save percentage and 2.81 GAA. With Dostal on the shelf, Petr Mrazek will get the nod at home versus Vancouver, while Ville Husso will be called up from the minors to serve as the backup.