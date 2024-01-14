Dostal made 36 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

It wasn't Dostal's night. The Lightning scored three power-play goals in the second period, two of which came off the stick of Steven Stamkos. With those PPG, Stammer moved into a tie with Wayne Gretzky for 17th all-time on the power-play goal list. Dostal's name will also be synonymous with Nikita Kucherov's 800th point, which came in just 687 NHL games. Dostal is 1-4-1 in his last six starts. He has faced at least 41 shots in four of those games. The Ducks are a tough team to play behind, and it won't get any easier through the second half.