Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Pens entry-level contract
Dostal signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim on Friday, TSN reports.
Dostal went 4-4-2 with a 1.80 GAA in 10 appearances for Ilves Tampere (Finland) this season. The 18-year-old was drafted by the Ducks with the 85th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and probably will spend another year or two playing overseas before getting a look with AHL San Diego.
