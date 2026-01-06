Dostal turned aside the only three shots he faced after replacing Petr Mrazek (undisclosed) to begin the third period of Monday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Washington did score two empty-net tallies after Dostal was lifted for the final 93 seconds of the game. The 25-year-old netminder has looked shaky since returning in mid-December from an upper-body injury, going 2-5-1 in 10 outings with a 3.96 GAA and .845 save percentage, but the Ducks need Dostal to find his early-season form if they're going to hang onto a playoff spot.