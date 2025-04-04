Dostal allowed a goal on eight shots in relief of John Gibson (lower body) in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Dostal wasn't stuck with the loss, as the Flames put up three goals prior to Gibson's exit. This was Gibson's third injury since the 4 Nations Face-Off -- if he gets shut down for the year, Dostal would likely see a heavy workload to close out 2024-25. This loss officially eliminated the Ducks from playoff contention, though Dostal could be an option for Czechia at the IIHF World Championship if he feels up to it. He's impressed with a 22-20-6 record, a 3.01 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 49 contests this season. The Ducks' next game is a matinee in Vancouver on Saturday.