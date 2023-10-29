Dostal made 27 saves in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

The Ducks surged out to a 4-0 lead just before the midway point of the second period, but Dostal had his work cut out for him making sure Philly didn't claw its way back into the game. The 23-year-old is 3-1-0 to begin the season with a 2.75 GAA and a .915 save percentage while splitting starts with John Gibson, but Dostal has been the better goalie so far. If the strict timeshare continues, it will be Gibson between the pipes Monday in Pittsburgh.