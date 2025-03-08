Dostal allowed three goals on 21 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Dostal wasn't very sharp in this outing, but the Ducks nearly bailed him out in the end. They scored twice in the final 3:02 of the game, and the potential equalizer crossed the line just after time ran out in the third period. Dostal comes away with his fourth loss in six outings (2-3-1), and he's now 19-16-5 with a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 39 appearances. John Gibson (lower body) is considered day-to-day, and Dostal is likely to handle a starter's workload in his absence. The Ducks' next game is at home Sunday versus the Islanders.