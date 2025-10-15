Dostal stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

All three of the Penguins' goals featured some sort of redirection, so it's tough to pin any of them on Dostal. The 25-year-old evened his record at 1-1-0 with six goals allowed on 56 shots over his first two starts of the season. Given Petr Mrazek's lackluster performance in a 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks on Saturday, it shouldn't take much for Dostal to claim a majority of the starts. The Ducks are back in action in a tough matchup against the Hurricanes on Thursday before embarking on a road trip.