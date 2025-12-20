Dostal allowed four goals on seven shots in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Dostal couldn't take advantage of the Stars being on the second half of a back-to-back, as he didn't make it through one period. With eight goals allowed on 55 shots over his last three outings, Dostal is experiencing a slight rough patch since returning from an upper-body injury. He's at a 12-7-1 record with a 2.91 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 20 outings overall. His quick hook Friday may have been a move to keep him fresh enough to play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, but the Ducks didn't announce their intentions after the contest.