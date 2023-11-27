Dostal allowed six goals on 16 shots in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers.

Dostal was pulled after Zach Hyman's second goal of the game at 7:20 of the second period, with John Gibson stepping in for a relief appearance. This ended up being Dostal's third straight loss, and he's allowed 19 goals in that span. His strong October is a distant memory, and with the Ducks now on a six-game losing streak, there's a chance Alex Stalock could soon be summoned from AHL San Diego if Dostal can't right the ship. Overall, Dostal is 5-4-0 with a 4.30 GAA and an .878 save percentage across nine outings.