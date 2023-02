Dostal was summoned from AHL San Diego on Saturday.

The Ducks sent down netminder Olle Eriksson Ek in a corresponding move. If Anthony Stolarz (lower body) remains unavailable, Dostal could be in the lineup for Sunday's contest against Vegas. The 22-year-old goalie has a 2-3-1 record with a 3.53 GAA and a .909 save percentage in seven NHL appearances this season.