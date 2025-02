Dostal allowed two goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Dostal and the Ducks fell into a two-goal hole in the first period, but the 24-year-old was able to keep the Canadiens out of the net for the final two frames to pick up his third straight win. Dostal has a 2.63 GAA and .919 save percentage during his current three-game winning streak.