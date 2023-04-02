Dostal allowed a goal on nine shots over 13:26 of game time after John Gibson (lower body) exited in the third period of Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Oilers.

This was a bad game for the Ducks prior to Gibson's injury, and Dostal didn't do much of anything to make it look better late. Given the time of the season, it's possible Gibson could be shut down even with a minor injury, which could see Dostal take on a starting role for the last two weeks of the campaign. The 22-year-old has given up seven goals on 80 shots over his last three outings, but playing behind a leaky defense won't make him an appealing fantasy option.