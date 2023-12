Dostal made 34 saves in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Anaheim actually grabbed a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but Chris Kreider quickly tied the game up and things went south from there for the Ducks. Dostal has lost five straight starts dating back to Nov. 10 and coughed up at least five goals in four of them, a slump that has left the 23-year-old netminder with a 4.06 GAA and .884 save percentage on the season.