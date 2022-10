Dostal was assigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

With John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz ahead of him on the depth chart, Dostal was always expected to be assigned to San Diego before the Ducks' regular-season opener. Dostal should, however, be the first netminder Anaheim turns two when one of the team's top-two options is dealing with an injury or an illness this year.