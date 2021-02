Dostal was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday, per CBS Sports.

The 20-year-old Dostal will likely get most of his playing time in the minors this year. The third-round pick from 2018 posted had a 27-8-6 record, a 1.78 GAA and a .928 save percentage with Ilves of the Finnish Liiga in 2019-20. Dostal is still likely a couple years away from the NHL at a minimum.