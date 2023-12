Dostal is expected to start at home against Calgary on Thursday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Dostal has a 6-6-0 record, 3.85 GAA and .888 save percentage in 13 contests this season. He saved 29 of 32 shots en route to a 4-3 win over Detroit in his last start Monday. The Flames are tied for 20th offensively this year with 3.00 goals per game.