Dostal will be between the home pipes Sunday against the Devils, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal has won back-to-back games while allowing two goals in each contest. The 25-year-old turned aside 28 of 30 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over Detroit. The Ducks have the rest advantage Sunday, as the Devils are coming off a 4-1 win over the Kings on Saturday. Dostal is 2-0-0 with a 2.14 GAA and a stellar .949 save percentage over three career appearances against New Jersey.