Dostal is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal is on a three-game winning streak, stopping 69 of 75 shots (.920 save percentage) over that stretch. He has a 16-12-2 record, 3.11 GAA and .890 save percentage in 32 outings this season. The Avalanche have been by far the toughest team for goaltenders this season. They lead the league with 4.02 goals per game, while Tampa Bay ranks second with 3.50.