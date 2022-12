Dostal will guard the home net against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Dostal stopped 37 of 41 shots in a 4-1 loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday, so he's starting for the second time in as many days. He's 2-2-0 with a 3.80 GAA and .899 save percentage in five contests. Both John Gibson (undisclosed) and Anthony Stolarz (lower body) are unavailable, which is why the Ducks are leaning on Dostal. The Wild have the 17th-ranked offense with 3.13 goals per game in 2022-23.